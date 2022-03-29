RWE rejects activist shareholder proposal for brown coal spin-off

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Tuesday rejected a motion brought forward by activist shareholder Enkraft asking to prepare a spin off of the utility's brown coal activities, and recommended shareholders to deny it at the annual general meeting on April 28.

"The spin-off of the lignite business proposed by Enkraft is the least appropriate of several ways to continue developing the RWE Group," the company said in a statement published on its website.

RWE, in the statement, said a spin-off would also close the door for "more promising alternatives that could be developed with the consent of policymakers such as a transfer to a foundation".

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.