RWE raises 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday raised its outlook for 2022, citing higher margins in its power generation business in the wake of a dynamic market environment.

The group now expects adjusted core earnings of 3.6 billion to 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion-4.5 billion).

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

