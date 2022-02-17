RWE raises 2022 outlook

RWE on Thursday raised its outlook for 2022, citing higher margins in its power generation business in the wake of a dynamic market environment.

The group now expects adjusted core earnings of 3.6 billion to 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion-4.5 billion).

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

