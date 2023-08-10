News & Insights

US Markets
ED

RWE quadruples investments to $9.9 bln in H1 due to U.S. acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

August 10, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest utility, more than quadrupled investments in the first half of 2023 to 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion), it said on Thursday, citing the 6.3 billion euro acquisition of Con Edison's ED.N clean energy business.

The company, which already released preliminary results and a higher 2023 outlook last month, said that its portfolio grew by 5.1 gigawatts during the period.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.