RWE quadruples investments to $9.9 bln in H1 due to U.S. acquisition

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest utility, more than quadrupled investments in the first half of 2023 to 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion), it said on Thursday, citing the 6.3 billion euro acquisition of Con Edison's ED.N clean energy business.

The company, which already released preliminary results and a higher 2023 outlook last month, said that its portfolio grew by 5.1 gigawatts during the period.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

