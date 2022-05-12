RWE Q1 core profit up 65%, takes $894 mln writedown on coal ban

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

RWE on Thursday said core earnings rose by about two thirds in the first-quarter, partly driven by stronger winds, while a ban on Russian coal in Britain triggered an 850 million euros ($894 million) writedown.

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday said core earnings rose by about two thirds in the first-quarter, partly driven by stronger winds, while a ban on Russian coal in Britain triggered an 850 million euros ($894 million) writedown.

"The UK government had already imposed sanctions against Russian Railways from March. As a company that is active in the UK, this means that RWE has not accepted any coal from Russia since the end of March," RWE said.

"As a consequence, RWE has written off its long-term supply contract for Russian coal."

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More