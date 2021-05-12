RWE Q1 core profit down a third as weather hits renewables

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest power producer, on Wednesday said core profit fell by a third in the first quarter, citing winter storms in Texas as well as weak wind volumes that hit its renewables assets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 883 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the quarter to March, the company said.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

