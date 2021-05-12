RWE Q1 core profit down a third as weather hits renewables

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

RWE, Germany's largest power producer, on Wednesday said core profit fell by a third in the first quarter, citing winter storms in Texas as well as weak wind volumes that hit its renewables assets.

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest power producer, on Wednesday said core profit fell by a third in the first quarter, citing winter storms in Texas as well as weak wind volumes that hit its renewables assets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 883 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the quarter to March, the company said.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More