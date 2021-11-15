RWE Projects 9% Average Annual Growth In Adj. EBITDA In Core Business

(RTTNews) - RWE (RWEOY.PK) said, with the new strategy 'Growing Green', the company is investing 50 billion euros gross in its core business. This means an average of 5 billion euros gross each year, the company noted.

The company is also expanding its portfolio by 25 gigawatts net to 50 gigawatts in the markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. This translates to average 2.5 GW per year. Previously, the company planned to increase its total capacity by an average of 1.5 GW per year.

As a result, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the core business to increase by an average of 9% per year, to a planned 5 billion euros by 2030, likely more than twice the figure for the current fiscal year. The company also increased its current forecast for fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2021, RWE plans to increase the dividend to 90 euro cents per share. It intends to keep dividend at a floor of 90 euro cents per share in the coming years. In the long-term, the company targets a pay-out ratio to shareholders of 50% to 60% of adjusted net income.

