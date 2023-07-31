RWE, PPC to build three solar plants totalling 280 MW in Greece

July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE RWEG.DE and Greek energy firm PPC DEHr.AT on Monday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to build three solar plants with a total capacity of 280 megawatts (MW) in the Northern Greek region of Western Macedonia.

The project, with a total investment of 196 million euros ($216.13 million) made through a joint venture Meton Energy, will be commissioned in 2024, RWE said. Construction is due to start this autumn.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

