News & Insights

RWE, PPC to build three solar plants totalling 280 MW in Greece

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

July 31, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE RWEG.DE and Greek energy firm PPC DEHr.AT on Monday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to build three solar plants with a total capacity of 280 megawatts (MW) in the Northern Greek region of Western Macedonia.

The project, with a total investment of 196 million euros ($216.13 million) made through a joint venture Meton Energy, will be commissioned in 2024, RWE said. Construction is due to start this autumn.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.