RWE Posts Higher Adj. Earnings In FY22; Confirms Dividend; Warns On FY23 Adj. Earnings

(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 adjusted net income was 3.23 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.55 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT improved to 4.57 billion euros from prior year's 2.19 billion euros.

The adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 amounted to 6.31 billion euros, exceeding the upper end of the forecast range, and higher than last year's 3.65 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA from the core business was at 5.56 billion euros, above last year's 2.76 billion euros.

Further, RWE confirmed its dividend target of 0.90 euro per share for fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2023, the company said it aims to increase dividend to 1.00 euro per share.

For 2023, the company projects an adjusted net income of 2.2 billion euros to 2.7 billion euros. RWE estimates an adjusted EBIT of 3.6 billion euros to 4.2 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA at Group level is expected to be between 5.8 billion euros and 6.4 billion euros. In the core business, it is expected to be between 4.8 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros.

