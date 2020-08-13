RWE Posts Half Year Results

(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) Thursday reported adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation of 1.8 billion euros for the half year. This represents an increase of about 18 percent compared to last year's pro-forma figure of 1.5 billion euros, the Group said.

The group also said its adjusted EBIT for the period totaled 1.1 billion euros, reflecting 33 percent gain over last year's pro-forma figure of 817 million euros. Adjusted net income totaled 795 million euros for the first half.

Looking ahead, the Group confirmed its full year guidance as well as dividend target, expecting both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT to be at the upper end of its prior forecast range.

The Group continues to expect adjusted EBITDA between 2.7 billion and 3.0 billion euros, with adjusted EBIT between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros. Meanwhile, the target for adjusted net income will be 850 million - 1.15 billion euros for the year.

Also, the company confirmed its planned increase of the dividend to 0.85 euros per share for this year.

