RWE posts 72% rise in 9-month profit on higher demand, strong trading

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE

November 10, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds details on divisions, results

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday posted a 72% increase in core profits for the first nine months, boosted by higher demand and prices for power across Europe as well as what it called an unusually strong commodity trading performance.

Nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 4.1 billion euros ($4.14 billion), up from 2.4 billion, Germany's largest power producer said.

Results in the period were boosted by a "rise in electricity margins and a significant improvement in income from the short-term optimisation of our power plant dispatch", RWE said in its report.

In its commodity trading division, profits were up 59% due to improvements "with regard to almost all commodities and regions".

The group confirmed its 2022 outlook, still expecting adjusted EBITDA of 5 billion to 5.5 billion euros and adjusted net profit of 2.1 billion to 2.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.