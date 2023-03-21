RWE plans to raise dividend for 2023

Recasts, adds details

ESSEN, Germany, March 21 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest utility,expects operating profit to fall in 2023, citing lower margins at its gas-fired power plans and fewer trading profits.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are expected to come in 3.6 billion to 4.2 billion euros ($3.9 billion to $4.5 billion), a decline of up to a fifth compared with 2022.

Adjusted net income is expected to fall by as much as 32%, the group said.

Big trading profits and high margins at RWE's gas-fired power plants on the back of higher wholesale prices had boosted results in 2022.

RWE still plans to raise its dividend to 1.00 euro per share for 2023, higher than the 0.92 euros per share Refinitiv estimate. RWE plans to pay a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for 2022.

($1 = 0.9335 euros)

