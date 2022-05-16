RWE opens euro account in Russia to pay for gas -spokesperson

Adds background, Habeck

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE has opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros, preparing to meet Russian demands for a new payment scheme, and acting in accordance with European and German requirements, a spokesperson said on Monday.

In updated guidance by the European Commission, shared with EU countries on Friday and seen by Reuters, the Commission confirmed its previous advice that EU sanctions do not prevent companies from opening an account at a designated bank, and companies can pay for Russian gas - so long as they do so in the currency agreed in their existing contracts and declare the transaction completed when that currency is paid.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism that this method of paying Russia for gas would not cause any problems.

"In so far as there were communication channels with Russian firms, with Gazprom, it seems to be clarified," he said on Monday during a visit to a chemical park in the town of Leuna.

Russia's demand for rouble payments has been rejected by most European gas buyers over the details of the process, which requires opening accounts with Gazprombank.

That has fuelled fears about potential supply disruptions should buyers refuse to meet the guidelines to avoid breaching sanctions, which could have far-reaching consequences for Europe and Germany, in particular, which relies heavily on Russian gas.

