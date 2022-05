BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE has opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The company is thus acting in accordance with European and German requirements, added the spokesperson.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray)

