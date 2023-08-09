RWE must watch its leading role in German power market, cartel office says

Adds responses from RWE in paragraph 9-10, paragraph EnBW in paragraph 11, LEAG paragraph 12

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday utility RWE RWEG.DE was "well above the presumption threshold" for dominance in the wholesale power market and must ensure it does not abuse its position, without specifying concrete action it must take.

Rivals EnBW EBKG.DE and LEAG have also come close to the same threshold, the office tasked with monitoring antitrust issues said.

Grid operation procedures currently give priority to renewable power for environmental reasons, but renewable sources like wind and solar are not available when weather conditions are unfavourable.

The three companies, which are able to supply round-the-clock electricity from their remaining coal or gas plants, therefore see their sales volumes rise at those times.

"In a large number of hours, RWE is indispensable for covering the demand for electricity in Germany and is therefore well above the presumption threshold for market dominance," the cartel office said in a news release on a monitoring report covering October 2021 through March 2023.

The cartel office, an independent body, has the power to fine companies, or order actions such as the sale of subsidiaries, if it deems there is a dominant market position.

It had not been active in Europe's largest power market in recent years, due to high levels of competition, but the Ukraine war and exit of nuclear power from Germany has disrupted the market.

"Exceeding the presumed threshold for a dominant position is a strong indication for the companies, specifically for RWE, that they have to comply with the prohibition of abuse with their market behaviour."

An RWE press spokesperson said the company did not share the cartel office's views, as RWE was not responsible for the market conditions the office said had caused its market dominance.

RWE said it had brought back three idle coal generation plants for a limited time to help with energy security and had not built up any new conventional generation capacity. It said it had idled 5,800 megawatts (MW) of coal and nuclear capacity since 2020.

An EnBW spokesperson said the report had been received and was being assessed.

A LEAG spokesperson said it had been seen and taken note of.

Based on 2021 production in terawatt hours (TWh), RWE's share was 26.1%, LEAG's 15.7% and EnBW's 11.4%.

Nuclear power stopped operating in April 2023, eliminating some former competition from operator E.ON EONGn.DE.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sharon Singleton)

