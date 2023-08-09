RWE must watch its leading role in German power market, cartel office says

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday utility RWE RWEG.DE was "well above the presumption threshold" for dominance in the wholesale power market and must ensure it does not abuse its position, without specifying concrete action it must take.

Rivals EnBW EBKG.DE and LEAG have also come close to the same threshold, the office tasked with monitoring antitrust issues said.

Grid operation procedures currently give priority to renewable power for environmental reasons, but renewable sources like wind and solar are not available when weather conditions are unfavourable.

The three companies, which are able to supply round-the-clock electricity from their remaining coal or gas plants, therefore see their sales volumes rise at those times.

"In a large number of hours, RWE is indispensable for covering the demand for electricity in Germany and is therefore well above the presumption threshold for market dominance," the cartel office said in a news release on a monitoring report covering October 2021 through March 2023.

"Exceeding the presumed threshold for a dominant position is a strong indication for the companies, specifically for RWE, that they have to comply with the prohibition of abuse with their market behaviour."

RWE press spokespeople said they were studying the report and gathering a response. LEAG and EnBW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based on 2021 production in terawatt hours (TWh), RWE's share was 26.1%, LEAG's 15.7% and EnBW's 11.4%.

Nuclear power stopped operating in April 2023, eliminating some former competition from operator E.ON EONGn.DE.

Without saying any such incidence had happened, the cartel office said creating an artificial shortage of electricity supply would be highly problematic.

Germany, Europe's biggest power market, is still a net exporter to the rest of the region, and imports are not enough to compensate for the risk factors of potential market dominance at home, it added.

