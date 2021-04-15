RWE joins up with H2U to develop hydrogen trading

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE RWEG.DE said on Thursday it was joining up with Australian hydrogen project developer The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U) to develop hydrogen trading between the two countries.

The aim is to bring green hydrogen produced in Australia to Europe, said the company.

RWE added that a planned LNG Terminal in Brunsbuettel, where RWE intends to book capacity, could be a possible location for any future imports of hydrogen into Germany.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

