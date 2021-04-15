RWE joins up with H2U to develop hydrogen trading

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany's RWE said on Thursday it was joining up with Australian hydrogen project developer The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U) to develop hydrogen trading between the two countries.

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE RWEG.DE said on Thursday it was joining up with Australian hydrogen project developer The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U) to develop hydrogen trading between the two countries.

The aim is to bring green hydrogen produced in Australia to Europe, said the company.

RWE added that a planned LNG Terminal in Brunsbuettel, where RWE intends to book capacity, could be a possible location for any future imports of hydrogen into Germany.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters