RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German energy firm RWE RWEG.DE has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over missing gas deliveries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

The move comes after UniperUN01.DE last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

