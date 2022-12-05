RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom

Adds estimate of losses

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German energy firm RWE RWEG.DE has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over missing gas deliveries, a spokesperson for RWE said, without providing further details.

The move, first reported by Handelsblatt newspaper, comes after German utility UniperUN01.DE last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes.

RWE's exposure to Russian gas supplies has been fairly low in comparison, covering 15 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2023, which has been reduced to 4 TWh since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.