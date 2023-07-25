RWE Increases FY Earnings Forecast

(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported preliminary adjusted net income of 2.6 billion euros, adjusted EBIT of 3.5 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 4.5 billion euros in the the first half of fiscal 2023. RWE AG increased its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2023.

The company raised its annual adjusted net income outlook to a range of 3.3 billion euros - 3.8 billion euros from the prior outlook of 2.2 billion euros - 2.7 billion euros.

The company now expects annual adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 5.0 billion euros to 5.6 billion billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 3.6 billion euros to 4.2 billion euros.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 to be between 7.1 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros compared to the previous guidance of 5.8 billion euros to 6.4 billion euros.

RWE noted that it will publish its interim report for the first half of 2023 on 10 August 2023.

