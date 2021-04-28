RWE has no plans to spin off fossil fuel-based power activities

Outgoing RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz on Wednesday dismissed the idea of spinning off its fossil fuel-based power plant activities.

"There is nothing to it," he told shareholders during the group's virtual annual general meeting, responding to spin-off speculation that has flared up repeatedly since Germany decided to phase out coal as an energy source.

"There are no plans to distance ourselves from fossil fuel-based energy sources," said Schmitz, who will step down at the end of April, adding gas would also play a vital role in guaranteeing supply in the foreseeable future.

RWE, Europe's third-largest renewable energy firm, still operates 12.5 gigawatts worth of coal-fired and nuclear power plants, accounting for 31% of the firm's installed capacity.

