RWE explored tie-up with Denmark's Orsted - manager magazin

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest power producer RWE RWEG.DE explored a combination with Danish offshore wind project developer Orsted ORSTED.CO late last year but was rebuffed by the Danish government, manager magazin reported on Wednesday.

Shares in Orsted and RWE, the world's two biggest offshore wind project developers, were down 2.2% and 4.0%, respectively following the report.

RWE declined to comment, only saying that the company was very satisfied with its offshore business.

"We recently announced at our capital markets day in November that we will continue to expand our own business in the offshore wind sector," the company said in e-mailed comments.

The Danish government, Orsted's main owner with a 50.1% stake, told RWE late last year that it did not see such a combination as particularly favourable.

Orsted and the Danish government were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

