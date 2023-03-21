RWE CEO rejects breakup idea

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE Chief Executive Markus Krebber on Tuesday said he saw no merit in the idea of breaking up the group to carve out its renewables activities.

Asked by Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi about the idea after presenting full-year results, Krebber said the biggest value driver in the future would be "decarbonised flexible generation capacity" which required operating expertise across power sources.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

