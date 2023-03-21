RWE CEO rejects breakup idea

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE Chief Executive Markus Krebber on Tuesday said he saw no merit in the idea of breaking up the group to carve out its renewables activities.

Asked by Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi about the idea after presenting full-year results, Krebber said the biggest value driver in the future would be "decarbonised flexible generation capacity" which required operating expertise across power sources.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.