RWE CEO: we're in talks with all major LNG suppliers

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE is holding talks with all major suppliers of liquefied natural gas, not just Qatar and North America, Chief Executive Markus Krebber said, as Germany's largest power producer tries to replace Russian gas volumes.

