RWE CEO: we need network expansion to make hydrogen happen

Germany must urgently expand its energy grids to make them future-proof for the use of hydrogen, the chief executive of RWE, Germany's largest power producer, said on Wednesday.

Markus Krebber, speaking at the Handelsblatt hydrogen summit, said that even though the commercial use of hydrogen was still years away, it was needed to power large parts of German industry which cannot be fully electrified.

