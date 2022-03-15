RWE CEO: no new energy deals with Russian suppliers

RWE will not strike any new energy supply contracts with Russian counterparties and has decided to end all non-energy supply business with the country with immediate effect, Chief Executive Markus Krebber said on Tuesday.

The company's current commodity exposure to Russian suppliers encompass 15 terawatt hours of gas deliveries by 2023 and 12 million tonnes of hard coal by 2025.

