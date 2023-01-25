RWE beats own outlook with preliminary results

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest electricity provider, on Wednesday released preliminary full-year profit that came in above its forecast range, boosted by its trading division and the unit in charge of biomass, hydro power and gas fired power plants.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.