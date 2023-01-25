RWE beats own outlook with preliminary results

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest electricity provider, on Wednesday released preliminary full-year profit that came in above its forecast range, boosted by its trading division and the unit in charge of biomass, hydro power and gas fired power plants.

