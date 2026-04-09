RWE Aktiengesellschaft (WSE:RWE) Price Target Increased by 37.37% to 260.88

The average one-year price target for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (WSE:RWE) has been revised to PLN260.88 / share. This is an increase of 37.37% from the prior estimate of PLN189.91 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN157.81 to a high of PLN301.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.10% from the latest reported closing price of PLN250.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWE Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 316 owner(s) or 99.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWE is 0.29%, an increase of 39.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.82% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 153K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 52.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 206.77% over the last quarter.

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