RWE Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1RWE) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 53.86

The average one-year price target for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1RWE) has been revised to €53.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of €48.36 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €40.32 to a high of €64.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.92% from the latest reported closing price of €44.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWE Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RWE is 0.47%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 88,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,653K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,461K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RWE by 9.38% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,271K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,004K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RWE by 4.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,116K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RWE by 1.24% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,138K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RWE by 3.86% over the last quarter.

