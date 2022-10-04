RWE aims to phase out coal by 2030

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Germany's largest power producer RWE RWEG.DE said on Tuesday that it is bringing forward its coal phase-out date by eight years and is ready to end lignite-based electricity generation in 2030 as part of a deal reached with the German government.

"In the current crisis, we are contributing to security of supply in Germany by temporarily increasing the use of our lignite-fired power plants and are thus also helping to displace gas from electricity generation," said RWE Chief Executive Markus Krebber in a statement.

"At the same time, we are investing billions of euros to accelerate the energy transition and are ready to phase out lignite by 2030," he added.

