RWE AG price target lowered to EUR 45.50 from EUR 52.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on RWE AG (RWEOY) to EUR 45.50 from EUR 52.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

