RWE AG price target lowered to EUR 42 from EUR 43 at Citi

Citi analyst Piotr Dzieciolowski lowered the firm’s price target on RWE AG (RWEOY) to EUR 42 from EUR 43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
