RWE AG Preliminary 2020 Adj. Net Income Exceeds Guidance

(RTTNews) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said, according to preliminary 2020 results, adjusted EBITDA is expected to amount to 3.2 billion euros, exceeding the upper end of the guided range of 2.7 billion euros to 3.0 billion euros. The company expects adjusted EBIT to be 1.8 billion euros, against earnings forecast between 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros. Adjusted net income is anticipated to reach 1.2 billion euros, exceeding the guidance of 0.85 billion euros to 1.15 billion euros.

The company said its dividend target remains at 0.85 euros per share for fiscal 2020.

