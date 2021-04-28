Markets

RWE AG Issues AGM Statement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said, for 2021, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 2.65 billion euros and 3.05 billion euros. The target for 2021 adjusted net income is between 0.75 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros.

"Our excellent financial situation means we can continue investing heavily. And that's what we're doing - and it's almost exclusively in "green energy," said Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO of RWE AG.

For 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing to increase dividend to 85 cents per share. For 2021, the Executive Board expects an increase in the planned dividend to 90 cents per share.

