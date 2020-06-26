RWE AG Issues AGM Statement; Plans To Raise Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said the company is faring well during the corona crisis. The company targets adjusted EBITDA of between 2.7 billion euros and 3.0 billion euros at the Group level in the year underway. Adjusted net income is targeted between 0.85 billion euros and 1.15 billion euros.

By 2022, the company intends to make 5 billion euros in net investments in renewable energy and storage. About 1 billion euros of the net investments have been set aside for Germany alone.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose 80 cents for fiscal 2019. The company said it plans to raise the dividend to 85 cents for the current year. Also, it plans to continue increasing the dividend in 2020 and thereafter in line with earnings growth in core business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.