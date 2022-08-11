RWE AG H1 Adj. Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) confirmed its provisional figures for the first half of 2022 and the outlook for the current year released on 27 July 2022. The Group's dividend target of 0.90 euros per share for fiscal 2022 remains unchanged.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2022 was 2.86 billion euros, compared to 1.75 billion euros, previous year. Adjusted net income increased to 1.57 billion euros from 870 million euros.

In the first half of 2022, the Group invested about 2 billion euros in the expansion of its green portfolio. Total investments will come to more than 5 billion euros by the end of 2022. The company currently has projects with a total of 4.8 GW under construction.

