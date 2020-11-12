RWE AG 9-month Adj. Profit Rises; Confirms FY20 Earnings Forecast - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported income from continuing operations of 1.41 billion euros for the nine month period compared to a loss of 56 million euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 2.24 euros compared to a loss of 0.14 euros. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.22 billion euros from 1.44 billion euros. Adjusted net income per share was 1.22 euros, for the period.
For the nine month period, revenue increased to 9.39 billion euros from 9.06 billion euros, previous year.
For 2020, RWE continues to project: adjusted EBITDA between 2.7 billion euros and 3.0 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT between 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros. The company is adhering to planned dividend increase to 0.85 euros per share for the current year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
