RWE acquires East Celtic offshore wind project developer

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

December 02, 2022 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Nina Chestney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE has acquired Irish company Western Power Offshore Developments Ltd, which is developing a wind farm project off the coast of Ireland, it said on Friday.

The East Celtic offshore wind farm project is in the early stages of development and will have the potential to generate up to 900 megawatts (MW) of wind power when completed.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Irish government aims to connect 7 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to the grid by 2030.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.