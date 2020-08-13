US Markets
RWE a takeover target? Not in our control, CFO says

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - RWE's RWEG.DE finance chief on Thursday evaded questions on whether the group was a takeover target in the global race for renewable capacity, only saying the value of project pipelines had risen.

Goldman Sachs GS.N analyst Alberto Gandolfi, in a call discussing first-half results, noted that with companies such as BP BP.L moving into the renewables space RWE "would be like a plug and play" and asked what the group could do to fend off M&A moves.

With a market value of 20.6 billion euros ($24.4 billion), RWE is Europe's third-largest renewables players, behind Italy's Enel ENEI.MI and Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC.

"On the question whether we could become a target or not I think your company is well positioned to help the oil companies figuring that out and we sit and wait what happens," RWE CFO Markus Krebber said, referring to Goldman Sachs' leading position in M&A advisory.

"That's not in our control."

