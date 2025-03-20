$RWAY Earnings Results: $RWAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RWAY ($RWAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $33,780,000, missing estimates of $36,822,173 by $-3,042,173.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RWAY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R DAVID SPRENG (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 30,546 shares for an estimated $309,609 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS B. RATERMAN (See Remarks) has made 3 purchases buying 29,546 shares for an estimated $299,269 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.