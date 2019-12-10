Rwanda's inflation jumps to 6.9% year-on-year in November - stats office

KIGALI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Rwanda's year-on-year inflation RWCPIY=ECI rose to 6.9% in November from 4.4% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday, reflecting an increase in the prices of food items in local markets.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages went up to 16.2%, from 9.9% in October, while alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics rose to 17.2% from 6.9%, the office said.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; writing by Omar Mohammed; editing by Maggie Fick)

