Rwanda's inflation jumps to 6.9% year-on-year in November - stats office

Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Rwanda's year-on-year inflation rose to 6.9% in November from 4.4% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday, reflecting an increase in the prices of food items in local markets.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages went up to 16.2%, from 9.9% in October, while alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics rose to 17.2% from 6.9%, the office said.

