Rwanda's economy grew 6.3% y/y in Q2 2023: stats office

KIGALI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2023, Yusuf Murangwa, the director general of the government's statistics office, said on Monday.

