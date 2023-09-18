News & Insights

World Markets

Rwanda's economy grew 6.3% y/y in Q2 2023: stats office

September 18, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Philbert Girinema for Reuters ->

KIGALI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2023, Yusuf Murangwa, the director general of the government's statistics office, said on Monday.

(Reporting by Philbert Girinema; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.