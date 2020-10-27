Rwanda's economic output to contract by 0.2% this year -IMF

KIGALI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic output is seen contracting by 0.2% this year, hurt by the effects of anti-coronavirus measures, but growth is poised to rebound to 5.7% in 2021, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"The monetary and financial measures and large fiscal package deployed in response to the crisis have played an important and welcome role in supporting the economy," the IMF said in the statement.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Elias Biryabarema)

