Rwanda's Bank of Kigali Q1 pretax profit surges 79%

KIGALI, May 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali BOK.RW, Rwanda's largest lender by assets, reported on Monday pretax profit jumped 79% to 16.4 billion francs ($16.83 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period last year, helped by loan growth.

Loans rose by 32.3% to 897.7 billion francs versus a year earlier, though the lender saw its ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans hit 8% due to the effects of COVID-19 on the business.

"We are halting lending to COVID-19-hit sectors like some hotels," said chief financial officer Nathalie Mpaka.

Founded in 1966, Bank of Kigali listed on the Rwandan stock market in 2011 and also runs an insurance business.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Omar Mohammed and David Evans)

