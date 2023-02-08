Rwandan economy seen growing 6.2% this year: finance minister

Adds details, background

KIGALI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly slower pace this year before picking up speed again in 2024 and 2025, Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana said on Wednesday.

Ndagijimana told parliament the economy was forecast to grow 6.2% in 2023 and around 7.5% in 2024 and 2025. The finance ministry estimates the economy grew 6.8% in 2022.

He said overall spending for the 2022/23 fiscal year that runs from July to June would rise by just over 2% to 4.76 trillion Rwandan francs ($4.42 billion) from the 4.66 trillion Rwandan francs announced in June, when he first presented the 2022/23 budget.

($1 = 1,076.1300 Rwandan francs)

(Reporting by Philbert Girinema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.