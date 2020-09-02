Rwandan brewer Bralirwa H1 pre-tax profit up 61%, sales slow

KIGALI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rwanda's biggest brewer, Bralirwa Ltd, said on Wednesday its half-year profit before tax rose 61% to 5.6 billion francs ($5.80 million) versus a year ago despite a small drop in sales, and attributed the performance to cost management.

"We took measures on cost management. This is a result of cost management," Merid Demissie, its managing director told Reuters by phone.

Majority-owned by Heineken HEIN.AS, Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery and has the right to produce beer brands such as Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

Revenue for the first six months of this year fell 5.4% from the same period in 2019 as sales slowed because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Demissie said.

Rwanda implemented one of Africa's strictest lockdowns to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak but has since relaxed most of the measures, eager to cushion the shock on the economy.

The company's earnings per share have risen to 3.83 Rwandan francs, up from 2.24 Rwandan francs in the first half of last year.

($1 = 964.7383 Rwandan francs)

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Barbara Lewis)

