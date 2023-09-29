Rwandan bank issues bond for sustainable projects, to raise $25 mln

NAIROBI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda's development bank aims to raise a 30 billion Rwandan franc ($25 million) sustainability-linked bond whose proceeds will be lent to women-led businesses and affordable housing, the bank, World Bank and Finance Ministry said on Friday.

African nations and businesses are striving to increase their share of climate finance, to combat climate change and invest in sustainable development.

The Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB), targeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) projects, is the initial part of 150 billion francs of issuance and will have a seven-year maturity, the institutions said.

"This SLB issuance is both the first by a national development bank globally and in East Africa," they said.

The first tranche of the bond will be on sale until Oct. 13, the banks and the ministry said.

Development Bank of Rwanda mainly targets its lending to businesses in the agriculture, exports, manufacturing and infrastructure, energy, housing and education.

($1 = 1,200.0000 Rwandan francs)

