News & Insights

World Markets

Rwanda says it kills Congolese soldier, arrests two more

January 16, 2024 — 03:06 pm EST

Written by Philbert Girinema, Sonia Rolley, Yassin Kombi for Reuters ->

Adds comments from Congolese military spokesperson in paragraphs 4-5

KIGALI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rwanda said on Tuesday it had killed a soldier from Democratic Republic of Congo and captured two others on its territory in the latest sign of friction on their border.

The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) said in a statement the Congolese soldiers crossed at Rubavu town, with one shot dead when he fired at a patrol and the other two arrested.

The soldiers had an AK-47 gun, four magazines with 105 rounds, a protective vest and sachets of cannabis, the RDF said.

Congolese military spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said in a statement that three soldiers were on patrol along the common border when they inadvertently crossed into Rwandan territory.

"The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo deplore the shooting of one of these soldiers," he said in a statement, adding that the army had made a request to repatriate all three of them.

Kinshasa has long accused Kigali of backing M23 rebels, led by members of the Tutsi ethnic group, in eastern Congo, who last year launched a fresh offensive in an area near Uganda, forcing more than 1 million people to flee.

(Reporting by Philbert Girinema, Sonia Rolley and Yassin Kombi; Writing by Elias Biryabarema and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jonathan Oatis)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.