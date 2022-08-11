Rwanda says it has agreed with U.S. to eradicate armed groups in eastern Congo

KIGALI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said on Thursday Rwanda has agreed with the United States to eliminate all armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both countries had "agreed on a need to eradicate all irregular armed groups operating in eastern DRC," Biruta said at a press conference in the capital Kigali during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

