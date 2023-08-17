Rwanda raises policy rate to maintain downward inflation trend

News & Insights

KIGALI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rwanda's central bank raised its main lending rate by another 50 basis points to 7.5% RWREPO=ECI in an effort to maintain a downward inflation trend, its governor said on Thursday.

Annual inflation peaked at 21.7% in November last year, falling to 11.9% in July RWCPIY=ECI, but it is still above the National Bank of Rwanda's preferred 2%-8% target band.

Uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions and the risk of adverse weather conditions that could affect agricultural production were causing the bank to remain cautious, central bank governor John Rwangombwa said.

