Rwanda raises key rate as inflation pressures seen remaining

Adds detail, context in paragraphs 2-3

KIGALI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rwanda's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate to 7.0%, up from 6.5%.

The National Bank of Rwanda said pressures from inflation, which hit 20.7% in January RWCPIY=ECI, were expected to remain in the short term before inflation falls to below 8% by the end of the year.

The war in Ukraine pushed up commodity prices last year, causing average headline inflation to leap to 13.9% in 2022, up from 0.8% the previous year, the bank said.

(Reporting by Philbert Girinema; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.